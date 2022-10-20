aggie tv Oct 20, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save COLLEGE FOOTBALL SATURDAYTexas A&M (3-3, 1-2) at South Carolina (4-2, 1-2)6:30 p.m. TV: SEC (Ch. 40) Radio: WTAW (1620 AM, 94.5 FM), KZNE (1150 AM, 93.7 FM) 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Texas A&M, South Carolina football teams make good use of bye week With an extra week to prepare for Saturday’s game, the Texas A&M football team knows a lot more about South Carolina, but more importantly…