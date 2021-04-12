Aggie track and field team takes 10 event titles at Texas A&M Invitational

A&M had five of the top six places in the men’s 800 led by freshman Miller. Senior Carolton Orange was second in 1:48.40, junior Moitalel Mpoke was third in 1:49.07, senior Devin Dixon fifth in 1:51.89 and freshman Caden Norris sixth in 1:51.91.

“I have been here 17 years and this is my third outdoor track meet to host at Texas A&M,” Henry said. “It’s about building a culture for us right now. We lost that culture of people knowing you’re going to have a track meet, knowing it’s going to be good and having people show up and saying ‘I’m coming back.’ It’s going to take some time. We have one of the best facilities in the United States and we just have to get people to understand what we’re doing, how we’re doing it and getting them in the door and I think they’ll come back.”