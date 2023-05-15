The Aggies are the third seed behind second-ranked North Carolina and 11th-ranked Georgia Tech. Rounding out the 14-team field are No. 23 San Diego State, No. 26 Georgia Southern, No. 35 Arkansas, No. 38 Purdue, No. 47 New Mexico, No. 54 Clemson, No. 58 Furman, No. 64 Middle Tennessee, No. 127 Northern Illinois, No. 186 Long Island and No. 201 Longwood. The top five finishers in the three-day event will advance to the NCAA Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., on May 26-31.