GOLF

Pavan wins D+D Real Czech Challenge:Former Texas A&M All-American Andrea Pavan won the European Challenge Tour's D+D Real Czech Challenge over the weekend.

Pavan shot 18-under 270 (67-69-65-69) on the par72, 6,858-yard Panorama Golf Resort in Kocov, Czech Republic, to edge Casey Jarvis by a stroke and Adam Bloome by two strokes.

It was the 34-year-old Pavan's fifth victory on the Challenge Tour that ranks seventh best all-time. He ranks fourth on the European Challenge Tour points list this year after 11 of 29 scheduled events.

FOOTBALL

CB Smith on Hall of Fame ballot:Former Texas A&M cornerback Kevin Smith is on the College Football Hall of Fame's 2024 ballot.

Smith, who was a three-time, All-Southwest Conference performer, had 20 career interceptions, returning three for touchdowns. He was a consensus first team All-American in 1991, when the Aggies won the SWC, leading the nation in total defense by allowing only 222.4 yards per game.

This is the third straight year Smith has been on the ballot, which includes 78 players and nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and 101 players and 32 coaches from the divisional ranks. The announcement of the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made in early 2023 with specific details to be announced in the future. The 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be officially inducted during the 66th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 10, 2024 in Las Vegas.

TENNIS

Stoiana named a Honda Sport Award for Tennis finalist:Texas A&M sophomore Mary Stoiana is a finalist for the Honda Sport Award for Tennis along with North Carolina junior Fiona Crawley, Georgia senior Lea Ma and UCLA freshman Fangran Tian.

The Honda Sport Award is presented in 12 NCAA-sanctioned women sports to someone who excels on the court, in the classroom and in the community.

The winner becomes a finalist for the Collegiate Women Athlete of the Year and the 2023 Honda Cup.

Stoiana was 38-6 in singles and 28-4 in doubles this season, leading the Aggies to the Southeastern Conference regular-season title. The Southbury, Conn., native was ranked second in singles and along with Carson Branstine was ranked second in doubles. She was the SEC of the year. She has maintained a grade point average of more than 3.5, making the athletics director honor roll all four semesters. She participates in several community service projects.

Crawley, who is from San Antonio, was ranked No. 1 in singles. She won the NCAA doubles championship and led the Tar Heels to third first national title. Ma was ranked No. 3 in singles. She helped Georgia reach the NCAA semifinals. Tian won the NCAA singles championship, not dropping a set in six matches.

— Eagle staff reports