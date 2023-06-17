BASEBALL

Haas named A&M's MVP for 2023 season: The Texas A&M baseball team named junior shortstop Hunter Haas its Marion Pugh Most Valuable Player for the 2023 season. Haas hit .323 with 10 home runs and 46 RBIs.

Junior left-hander Evan Aschenbeck won the team's C.E. "Pat" Olsen Outstanding Pitcher Award. He went 8-1 with three saves, a 3.46 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 65 innings.

Junior left-hander Brandyn Garcia earned the Wally Moon Award for showing the most improvement from fall to the end of the season. Garcia, who transferred from Quinnipiac, went 3-3 with a 5.56 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings over a team-high 27 appearances in relief.

Sophomore right-hander Jace Hutchins earned the Marion Pugh Spirit Award, and freshman outfielder Jace LaViolette earned the Loraine B. and William B. "Breeze" Breazeale RBI Award. LaViolette led A&M in RBIs with 63. He also led the Aggies in home runs (21) and slugging percentage (.632) and will compete for a spot on the United States national college team later this month.

The Aggie players voted on the team awards other than the RBI award.

VOLLEYBALL

Meuth named to USA's national college team: Texas A&M graduate outside hitter Caroline Meuth was named to the USA Volleyball's national college team this week. The team will train from Sunday through June 24 in Anaheim, California, with the Olympic champion United States' national team before competing this summer. Meuth finished third in the Southeastern Conference last season in kills (439) and points (508.5) and made the All-SEC team.

— Eagle staff reports