CROSS COUNTRY

A&M teams sweep: The host teams swept the team titles at the Texas A&M Invitational led by Cooper Cawthra and Maddie Livingston who claimed the individual titles Friday morning at the Dale Watts Cross Country Course.

The A&M men had 43 points followed by Houston 90, Texas-Arlington 129, TCU 131 and Tarleton State 148 in the 13-team field. The Aggie women also won going away with 30 points followed by Dallas Baptist 77, UTA 81, TCU 104 and Houston 146 in a 13-team field.

A&M sophomore Cawthra covered the 8K in 24 minutes, 4.6 seconds. Tarleton State senior Kevin Baez was next in 24.09.8. Other A&M finishers were 5, junior Jonathan Chung 24:17; 6, junior Joseph Benn 24:19.5; 8, freshman Jack Johnston 24:23; 24, freshman Noah Willows 25:01.5; 28, junior Siddharth Jayaraman 25:05.8; 41, freshman Diego Heredia 25:24.3; 49, freshman Hunter Jackson 25:30.7.

Junior Livingston covered the 5K in 17:18.3 with UTA’s Matro Jepkembol next in 17:24.2. Other A&M finishers were 4, Kennady Fontenot 17:33.9; 5, Madison Brown 17:36.5; 7, freshman Shewaye Johnston 17:42.5; 13, sophomore Emma Little 18.13.2; 15, freshman Amanda Hoan 18:22; 16, junior Katelyn Buckley 18:23.1; 23, sophomore Brooke Forbes 18:40.4; 28, junior Nicole Chastain 18:48.8; 37, freshman Maddie Jones 19:04; 42, senior Mary Grace Rodriguez 19:12; 59, freshman Megan Roberts 19:36.5; 76, Carson Parker 20:05.1.

“We went out pretty aggressively, Chung was leading the majority of the race and then Cooper stepped up and led the team,” A&M distance coach Wendel McRaven said. “The team is stronger and competed with more confidence today and as we head to Boston we will continue to train and work hard.”

Cawthra said he tried to stay in contact with Chung and Benn.

“Then about the 4k mark Joseph made a pretty aggressive move and I just matched it and went from there,” Cawthra said.

Livingston has grown into a leader, McRaven said.

“It’s a new group and we have made a lot of progress,” McRaven said. “I have seen their confidence develop over the past year and it’s been encouraging to see.”

Livingston was second last time out, sparked her interest.

“I came back even hungrier,” she said. “I know where I need to make that decision to go for the win and I’m proud that I did.”

A&M will compete in the Battle in Beantown in Boston on Sept. 29.

SOFTBALL

A&M will be home for 5 fall events: The Texas A&M softball team will play seven fall games.

The Aggies at Davis Diamond will play Texas State, Oct. 6; Blinn College Oct. 19; McLennan Community College, Oct. 24; and Texas Women’s University, Nov. 4 along with a Maroon & White game on Oct. 27. Admission is free to those games.

A&M will be at A&M-Commerce, Oct. 10 and Texas, Oct. 18.

VOLLEYBALL

Aggies sweep Liberty: The Texas A&M volleyball team ended nonconference with a 25-13, 25-15, 25-18 victory over Liberty on Friday afternoon at Reed Arena.

A&M (8-2) snapped a two-game losing streak as Bianna Muoneke had 10 kills , five digs and a .333 hitting percentage. Logan Lednicky had nine kills, four blocks and a .438 hitting percentage and Margot Manning had 13 assists and three aces.

A&M hit .416, while Liberty (7-4), which competes in Conference USA, hit .000 with 22 kills and 22 errors. A&M had only six errors.

“8-2 is hard to do and we did it against some good teams,” A&M coach Jamie Morrison said. “We played some good volleyball throughout, and we need to carry that with us moving forward.”

— Eagle staff reports