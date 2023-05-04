FOOTBALL

Brazos County A&M Club Coach's Night set for May 16:The Brazos County A&M Club Coach's Night with head football coach Jimbo Fisher will be May 16 at the Legends Event Center.

Individual tickets for the event that starts at 6 p.m. are $150.

Other A&M Club Coach's Nights are Houston,May 8; San Antonio, May 9; Fort Worth/Tarrant County, May 10; Capital City,May 11 and Dallas ,May 17.

For more information, go to aggie network.com online. „

A&M hires former Ohio State player for NIL post:Texas A&M has hired Ohio State's Jamie Wood as its assistant athletics director of NIL,which is anew position in the program. Wood, who played for the Buckeyes, made the announcement via social media Wednesday.

"I'm excited to head west to Texas A&M and help make a lasting impact in their department,"Wood said. "Leaving the nest for the first time brings up all kinds of emotions, but I'm ready."

Wood had been Ohio State's assistant director of compliance, joining the staff in September 2016.

Wood was a two-year letterman who retired after multiple shoulder surgeries. In 26 career games, the safety had 20 tackles, 11 of them solos. He took a redshirt in 2009, playing in 13 games in each of the next two seasons as a reserve. He also played in the U.S. Army All-American game.