aggie roundup

FOOTBALL

• Achane named to Hornung Award: Texas A&M junior running back/kickoff returner Devon Achane was among 52 named to the Paul Hornung Award Preseason watch list Thursday. The award, in its 13th season, goes to the nation’s most versatile major college football player.

Other players from Southeastern Conference and Texas schools named were Auburn’s Tank Bigsby, TCU’s Derius Davis, Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs, Texas’ D’Shawn Jamison, Mississippi State’s Jo’Quavious Marks, SMU’s Bryan Massey and Texas Tech’s Myles Price.

TRACK & FIELD

• Former Texas head coach named Aggie assistant: Texas A&M track & field head coach Pat Henry announced a new addition to his staff with the hiring of former Texas head coach Mario Sategna on Thursday.

Sategna served as the head coach at the University of Texas from 2013-18 and was the program's associate head coach from 2003-13.

During his tenure, the men's and women's teams combined for 11 Big 12 titles, 80 individual conference championships, 14 NCAA championships and 118 All-Americans.

Most recently he was an assistant with fellow SEC program Arkansas from 2018-21. At Arkansas, Sategna coached the men's multi-event athletes, jumpers and throwers.

Sategna's coaching career began at his alma mater LSU in 1996-97 as a volunteer head coach. Later stops included Albuquerque Academy (1997-98), Wichita State (1998-99) and the University of Minnesota (1999-03).

Sategna is a two-time national assistant coach of the year and won the 1995 national championship in the decathlon as a track standout at LSU.

He replaces former Aggie assistant coach Sean Brady. Brady left the program to take over as the head coach at Catholic High School in Baton Rouge.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

•Taylor to assist with USA National Team: Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor was named Thursday an assistant coach on the USA Basketball Women’s National Team that will compete in the FIBA Women’s World Cup from Sept. 21-Oct. 1 in Australia.

WNBA Minnesota Lynx general manager and head coach Cheryl Reeve will be the USA’s head coach, while Duke head coach Kara Lawson and WNBA head coach Mike Thibault will also be on the staff.

Taylor was head coach of the 2022 USA Basketball Women’s U18 National Team that won goal in Argentina last month, capping a 6-0 run with an 82-77 victory over Canada.

— Eagle staff reports