TENNIS

A&M women add Big 12 player of the year: The Texas A&M women's tennis team has added University of Texas transfer Nicole Khirin who was the Big 12 Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year last season.

Khirin, who is from Rishon LeZion, Israel, was the Big 12's champion at No. 1 singles. She was 16-6 in the spring at No. 1 singles. She also played doubles, picking up 12 victories on the third line.

"We are beyond excited to announce the signing of Nicole Khirin," A&M coach Mark Weaver said in a release. "She comes in with a wealth of experience from having an excellent freshman year at the University of Texas and performing at the very highest level on the professional circuit. With her addition to our roster, the sky is the limit for the success of our program going into the 2023-2024 season."

Khirin helped Texas reach the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament where it lost to eventual champ North Carolina, 4-2. The 74th-ranked Khirin lost to eighth-ranked Reese Brantmeier 6-2, 7-5. In doubles, Khirin teamed up with Malaika Rapolu to defeat North Carolina's Reese Brantmeier and Reilly Tran 6-4 to help the Longhorns win the doubles point.

Khirin joins an A&M team that also reached the NCAA quarterfinals for the second straight year. The Aggies have to replace graduate Salma Ewing, senior Jayci Goldsmith and senior Carson Branstine who was lost to a season-ending injury in May.

FOOTBALL

Nguyen documentary upcoming: Texas A&M Athletics and 12th Man Films will release a documentary on former A&M All-American Dat Nguyen on Independence Day.

"All American — The Dat Nguyen Story" will debut on the Texas A&M Athletics website at 12thMan.com/Dat and on the 12th Man TV OTT app available on Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire Stick.

Nguyen, a consensus All-American in 1998, played for the Dallas Cowboys for seven seasons. Nguyen's family fled Vietnam during the fall of Saigon. Nguyen was born in a refugee camp in Arkansas. The family eventually settled in Rockport where he played for Rockport-Fulton.

"There is perhaps no greater Aggie story and ultimately American story than that of Dat Nguyen," said Andy Richardson, 12th Man Productions associate athletics director.

GOLF

Bennett makes another cut: Former Texas A&M golfer Sam Bennett made his second straight cut to start his second professional career. The Madisonville native shot even-par 72 Friday in the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto for a 36-hole score of 2-under 142, tied for 47th place.

Bennett birdied the par-3 third hole Friday, but made bogeys on the par-4 sixth and par-3 ninth to make the turn at 1 over. He had a roller-coaster start on the back nine with birdies on the par-3 10th and 13th only to bogey the following par-4 hole each time. He got back to even for the day with a birdie on the par-5 18th.

Bennett is seven shots back of leader Carl Yuan.

SOFTBALL

Ford glad to reunite with OF Hill: Texas A&M announced the signing of Arizona State outfielder Jazmine Hill on Friday. The transfer on Thursday took to social media to say she'd be rejoining former Sun Devil softball head coach Trisha Ford.

"I'm excited to have Jaz back with us," Ford said in a school release. "She brings an instant boost to our lineup, and she is a premier outfielder. Jaz is someone that will bring a lot of energy and experience to Aggieland."

Hill batted only .220 last year with 13 extra base hits and 23 runs batted in for the 22-26 Sun Devils. She'll try to regain her hitting form under Ford and batting coach Jeff Harger that allowed her to hit .344 in her first three seasons with 30 doubles, six triples, 30 home runs and 114 RBIs.

Hill earned third-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2021 and was a second-team pick the following year. She graduated from ASU with a degree in psychology and a minor in sociology.

Hill is the first transfer since Ford ended her first season at A&M with a loss to Texas in the Austin Regional of the NCAA tournament.

TENNIS

Aggie Krajicek in French Open doubles final: Former Texas A&M standout Austin Krajicek and partner Ivan Dodig of Croatia will play Belgium's unseeded Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen for the French Open doubles title at 9:15 a.m. Saturday. A year ago, the pair lost to Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Krajicek and Dodig, seeded fourth, advanced to the final this year by beating 10th-seeded Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos 6-3, 7-6 (3) in the semifinals. Krajicek and Dodig have won a trio of three-set matches this week. In the quarterfinals they defeated 11th-seeded Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz 7-6 (6), 5-7, 6-4; in the Round of 16 they beat unseeded Rafael Matos and Francisco Cabral 6-7 (3), 6-4, 7-5; in the Round of 32 they beat Nicolas Jarry and Marc-Andrea Huesler 7-5, 6-2; and in the Round of 64 they beat Guillermo Duran and Sebastian Baez 7-6 (3), 3-6, 7-6 (4). Second-seeded Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury lost in the Round of 16, while both top-seeded Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski and third-seeded Rojer and Arevalo lost in the quarterfinals.

— Eagle staff report