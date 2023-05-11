BASKETBALL

A&M men officially add Lawrence to roster: Middle Tennessee men's basketball graduate Eli Lawrence has transferred to Texas A&M.

The Aggies announced the addition of the 6-foot-5, 185-pounder, who averaged 12.2 points per game last season in earning Conference USA second-team honors. Lawrence announced last week on Twitter he would be coming to A&M.

ET CETERA

A&M announces Wood hiring for NIL post: Former Ohio State compliance director Jamie Wood has been hired to fill Texas A&M's new position of assistant athletics director for name, image and likeness.

Wood announced via social media last week that he had been hired, while A&M athletics director Ross Bjork confirmed it in a release Wednesday.

"Texas A&M is constantly seeking to stay ahead of the curve in support of our student-athletes and creating a position to oversee the day-to-day activities around our plan and vision for name, image and likeness helps us reach that goal," Bjork said.

TRACK & FIELD

A&M to compete in SEC outdoor meet beginning Thursday at LSU:The Texas A&M track and field teams will begin play at the Southeastern Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships on Thursday at Bernie Moore Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The meet continues through Saturday.

The Aggie women enter the meet ranked seventh nationally and are led by Lamara Diston, a three-time SEC champion in the high jump. On the men's side, A&M's Teddy Radtke leads the conference in the 3,000 steeplechase with a time of 8:54.00.

The Eagle wishes a happy birthday to Taylor McKethan.

Taylor attends Rudder High School, where she plays volleyball. She turns 17 today.

OUR POLICY: If you know of someone sports-related in the Brazos Valley about to have a birthday, send an email to sports@theeagle.com with the name of the person, what sport he or she plays and where they go to school or what city they live in. Also include the date and year of birth. The person must be at least 13 years old. Please attach pictures in jpg format.