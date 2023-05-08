FOOTBALL

A&M adds transfer QB:Fresno State quarterback Jaylen Henderson is transferring to Texas A&M, making the announcement Sunday via social media.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Henderson will have three years of eligibility remaining. He played in five games with Fresno State. He had two carries for minus four yards with no pass attempts last season in two games. He completed 5 of 8 passes for 49 yards along with 14 carries for 68 yards in three games in 2021.

Henderson joins an A&M quarterback room that includes sophomore Conner Weigman and junior Max Johnson with true freshman Marcel Reed coming a board this summer.

SOFTBALL

A&M will play South Carolina in SEC tourney:The Texas A&M softball team finished seventh in the Southeastern Conference regular season with a 12-12 record.

The 25th-ranked Aggies (33-18) were the only league team not playing on the final weekend of the regular season. A&M is seeded seventh for the single-elimination SEC tournament at Arkansas that will start Tuesday.

The Aggies will play 10th-seeded South Carolina (3419, 9-15) at 1 p.m. Wednesday. A&M was swept on the road by South Carolina on April 14-16.

The A&M-South Carolina winner advances to play 11th-ranked Georgia (39-12, 16-7),which was the league runner-up to fourth-ranked Tennessee (41-8, 19-5).

— Eagle staff reports