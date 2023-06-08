BASEBALL

LaViolette earns All-America honors: Texas A&M outfielder Jace LaViolette was named to the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper's freshman All-America team.

LaViolette batted .287 with 21 home runs, 63 runs batted in and 18 stolen bases. He had a .414 on-base average and .632 slugging average.

LaViolette was one of 13 outfielders selected.

Other Southeastern Conference players selected were Georgia first baseman Charlie Condon (25 HRs, 67 RBIs), Florida second baseman Cade Kurland (16 HRs, 46 RBIs); and South Carolina outfielder Ethan Petry (23 HRs, 75 RBIs).

Players from Texas schools were TCU starting pitcher Kole Klecker (9-4, 4.18 ERA), catcher Karson Bowen (.363, 6 HRs, 46 RBIs) and shortstop Anthony Silva (.342, 7 HRs, 46 RBIs); Texas Tech third baseman Kevin Bazzell (10 HRs, 62 RBIs) and outfielder Gage Harrelson (1 HR, 45 RBIs); Dallas Baptist outfielder Grant Jay (21 HRs, 62 RBIs); and Baylor shortstop Kolby Branch (6 HRs, 41 RBIs).

GOLF

A&M women add assistant coach: Texas A&M has hired three-time LPGA Tour winner and 2011 NCAA champion Austin Dods (Ernst) as an assistant for women's golf coach Gerrod Chadwell.

Dods won the 2020 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, the 2014 Portland Classic and the 2021 LPGA Drive on Championship.

Dods, who was born in Greenville, South Carolina, played two seasons at LSU, turning pro after her sophomore season. She won the NCAA Division I Women's Golf Individual Championship when she shot 7-under 281 at the Traditions Golf Club in Aggieland.

Dods joins assistant coach Giovana Maymon who played at Baylor and was hired two years ago after Chadwell was hired from Houston.