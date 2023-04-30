TRACK & FIELD

■Aggie women win pair of relays at Penn Relays:

PHILADELPHIA — The Texas A&M women's track and field team won the 4x1 00 and 4x4 00 meter relays, and Jermaisha Arnold was named women's relay athlete of the meet Saturday at the Penn Relays at Franklin Field.

A&M's Jania Martin, Caniryn Dickson, Leeah Burr and Semira Kilebrew won the 4x100 relay in 43.63 seconds for the Aggies' eighth straight victory in the event. A&M won the women's 4x100 relay from 2009 -15.

Kennedy Wade, Tierra Robinson-Jones, Sanu Jallow and Arnold later won the women's 4x400 relay in 3:25.97.

A&M's Ashton Schwartzman, Omajuwa Etiwe, James Smith and DeMarco Escobar finished second in the men's 4x400 relay (3:04.52), while Jaiya Covington placed third in the women's 100 hurdles (13.38), and Connor Schuirnan took third in the men's 110 hurdles (13.77).

Also Saturday, the 2009 A&M men's 4x100 relay team of Tran Howell, Gerald Phiri, Chris Dykes and Justin Oliver that won the event at the Penn Relays was added to the meet's Wall of Fame. The Aggies' time of 38.79 was the second-fastest run at the meet at the time.

BASKETBALL

■Aggie men's pledge playing in event in Bryan:

Texas A&M men's basketball pledge Andre Mills is in Bryan this weekend participating in the Adidas 3Stripes Select Boys Basketball Tournament at the Legends EventCenter.

Mills' Mass Rivals squad is 1-2 through two days of the tournament and wraps up play in the event with a 10:50 a. m. Sunday finale against NY Wiz Kids on Court 4.

Teams from 30 states and Canada have descended upon Midtown Park for the NCAA certified event to showcase their talents in front of college coaches from around the country. A&M head men's basketball coach Buzz Wifilams and several members of his staff watched Mills play Saturday. The native of Chestnut Hifi, Massachusetts, and 247Sports.com three-star shooting guard committed to the Aggies on April 10.

Day pass tickets for the event are $20 and can be purchased at the event center.