TENNIS

■Goldsmith, Ewing pull off upset:Texas A&M's 22nd-ranked Jayci Goldsmith and Salma Ewing defeated UCLA's seventh-ranked Elise Wagle and Kimmi Hance 6-2, 6-2 in doubles at the NCAA Women's Tennis Championships on Tuesday at the USTA National Campus in Orlando.

The two will play South Carolina's 33rd-ranked Ayana Alki and Sarah Hamner on Wednesday.

A&M's 35th-ranked Mary Stoiana and Mia Kupres, who were a late entry, fell to Southern California's 18thranked Maddy Seig and Eryn Cayetano 6-2, 7-6 (3). 

■Schachter falls in second round:Stanford's third-seeded Arthur Ferry defeated Texas A&M's 46thranked Noah Schachter 7-6 (5), 6-1 in in first-round action of the NCAA Men's Tennis Championships on Tuesday at the USTA National Campus in Orlando.

Schachter, a fifth-year senior who ended his Aggie career with 170 victories in singles and doubles, grabbed the first three games, but Ferry rebounded to improve his spring record to 20-4.

Schachter, making his second straight NCAA championship appearance, defeated Virginia Commonwealth's 83rd-ranked Charles Bertimon 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (4) late Monday night. The match started outside but after the first set it was moved indoors because of lightning.

"I'm really happy to have gotten through that match considering the difficult conditions," Schachter said. "I thought [Bertimon] played really well and I had to raise my level to win that match at the end."

Schachter was the team captain the last two years.

"Noah is what all college coaches look for, a hard worker and a tremendous fighter," A&M coach Steve Denton said after Tuesday's match. "He improved every year and was a joy to be around. After the match he asked if he could practice, that exemplifies who Noah is and we're so grateful for all he has done for this program."

TRACK & FIELD

■A&M sends 42 to NCAA prelims:The Texas A&M track & field teams will have 42 trying to qualify for nationals at the NCAA Track & Field West Prelims at Sacramento State's Hornet Stadium from Wednesday through Saturday.

The top 12 finishers in each event at the meet will earn a berth at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Austin from June 7-10.

A&M's Lamara Distin is the top seed in the high jump. Other Aggie women to watch are Tierra Robinson-Jones (400, fourth), Jermaisha Arnold (400, fifth), Lianna Davidson (javelin, fifth). A&M's 4x400 of Kennedy Wade, Robinson-Jones, Sanu Jallow and Arnold have the thirdbest time and the sprint relay of Jania Martin, Camryn Dickson, Leeah Burr and Semira Killebrew have the fifth-best time.

Top men's entries include Sam Whitmarsh (800, fifth), Connor Schulman (110 hurdles, seventh), James Smith II (400 hurdles, fifth) and Ashton Schwartzman, Omajuwa Etiwe, Auhmad Robinson and Demarco Escobar in the 4x400 (fifth).

— Eagle staff reports