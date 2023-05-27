Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

TRACK & FIELD

A&M women qualify trio at NCAAs: Texas A&M sophomores Katelyn Fairchild and Lianna Davidson along with Joniar Thomas qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championship meet at the west preliminaries at Sacramento State's Hornet Stadium on Thursday night.

Fairchild threw the javelin 184 feet for third place, while Davidson placed sixth (182-3). Thomas finished sixth in the long jump (20-9.25). She had already qualified for the NCAA Championship in the pentathlon.

A&M had eight athletes qualify for Saturday's quarterfinals during Thursday's action. The group included freshman Jaiya Covington (100-meter hurdles, 13.17 seconds), sophomore Semira Killebrew (100, 11.42), freshman Camryn Dickson (100, 11.44; 200, 22.97), senior Tierra Robinson-Jones (400, 50.88), sophomore Jermaisha Arnold (400, 50.95), sophomore Kennedy Wade (400, 52.25) and freshman San Jallow (800, 2:05.86).