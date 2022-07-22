Aggie roundup

Cross Country

• A&M will 2024 NCAA South Central Regional Championships: The 2024 NCAA South Central Regional Cross County Championships will be held at Texas A&M’s Dale Watts Cross Country Course, the school announced Friday.

The venue also hosted the event in 2015, ’17 and ’18. The venue this year also is scheduled to host the NCAA South Central Regional Cross Country Championships on Nov. 11 along with the United States Track & Field National Junior Olympic Cross Country Championships on Dec. 10.

The NCAA South Central Regional Cross Country Championships in 2024 will be on Nov. 15.

• Foster on Rimington watchlist: Texas A&M sophomore Bryce Foster was named to the Rimington Trophy preseason watchlist on announced Friday. The trophy is presented annually to the most outstanding center in NCAA Division I football.

Foster is among 40 on the watchlist picked by the Remington Trophy committee and Pro Football Focus. The Southeastern Conference had five others in Arkansas senior Ricky Stomberg, Auburn senior Nick Brahms, Florida sophomore Kinglsey Eguakun, Georgia’s Sedrick Van Pran and Mississippi State’s LaQuinston Sharp. The Big Ten and Big 12 also had six centers selected.

— Eagle staff reports