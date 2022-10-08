aggie roundup

EQUESTRIAN

• No. 3 Aggies cruise past No. 7 Gamecocks 14-6: The third-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team swept reining and easily held off No. 7 South Carolina 14-6 on Saturday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.

Emmy-Lu Marsh led A&M’s reining riders by taking the discipline’s most outstanding performer honors. Keesa Luers, Lauren Hanson, Lisa Bricker and Ariana Gray also won in reining, while Devon Thomas, Brooke Brombach and Maggie Nealon won in flat. A&M’s Morgan Rosia and Brombach won in fences, and Millie Anderson, Ella Petak, Cori Cansdale and Hanna Olaussen won in horsemanship. Nealon, Rosia and Anderson each earned MOP honors.

South Carolina fell to 3-1 overall and 0-1 in Southeastern Conference action.

A&M (3-1, 1-0) will compete next at No. 5 Georgia at 10 a.m. Oct. 22.

VOLLEYBALL

• Aggies drop second straight to Bulldogs: The Texas A&M volleyball team put up a better fight but for the second straight day lost to Mississippi State, this time falling 27-29, 30-28, 25-18, 25-23 in Southeastern Conference action Saturday at Reed Arena.

The Aggies (10-8, 2-5) outhit the Bulldogs .258 to .248, had more digs (73-60) and tied in blocks (5-5). But MSU (11-5, 4-2), which swept A&M 3-0 on Friday, won a back-and-forth second set to tie the match 1-1 then cruised through the third set to gain momentum. The Aggies tried to claw their way back into the match in the fourth set, but after 13 ties and six lead changes, the Bulldogs used a 3-0 run to take a 23-20 lead, and A&M’s comeback fizzled.

A&M’s Caroline Meuth had 19 kills, seven digs, one block and three aces, and Logan Lednicky had 18 kills, 11 digs, 3 blocks and an ace.

Lauren Myrick led MSU in kills with 15, and Shania Cromartie had 12.

A&M will continue SEC play at Arkansas at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

SWIMMING & DIVING

• Aggie men place second at SMU Classic: DALLAS — The Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team won two relays Saturday and finished second at the six-team SMU Classic.

A&M’s Ethan Gogulski, Andres Puente, Connor Foote and Kaloyan Bratanov won the 200-yard medley relay in 1 minute, 25.45 seconds. Foote’s 20.23 in the 50 butterfly leg is the second-fasted in school history. Foote, Bratanov, Gogulski and Baylor Nelson also won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:18.66.

Puente also won the 200 breaststroke (1:54.68). Gogulski placed second in the 200 backstroke (1:42.84), and Nelson took second in the 200 individual medley (1:43.32).

Texas won the men’s team title with 348 points followed by A&M (306), Missouri (298), Michigan (280), Louisville (220) and SMU (196).

A&M will compete next against Texas and Indiana on Oct. 21 in Austin.

SOCCER

• A&M to face No. 20 Ole Miss on road: The Texas A&M soccer team will start the second half of Southeastern Conference play against No. 20 Ole Miss at 1:05 p.m. Sunday at Ole Miss Soccer Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. The match will be broadcast live on KAGC (97.3 FM).

A&M (6-5-3, 0-4-1) earned its first point in SEC play Thursday with a 2-2 draw against LSU, while Ole Miss (9-2-2, 3-2) lost at No. 4 Alabama 4-1.

— Eagle staff reports