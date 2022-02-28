aggie roundup

GOLF
A&M tied for 10th: PLACIDA, Fla. – The Texas A&M men’s golf team is tied with South Florida for 10th place after 36 holes of the Coral Creek Club Invitational on Monday.
The Aggies shot 11-over-par 579 (289-290). Florida Gulf Coast leads at 13-under 555 leads the 16-team tournament. Liberty is 11 shots back at 566 followed by South Alabama 567, North Florida 571, North Texas 573, Memphis and Central Florida 574, Kent State 577 and Toledo 578.
A&M’s William Paysee shot 4-under 138 (68-70) and is in a four-way tied for fourth. North Texas’ Vicente Marzillo leads at 7-under 135.
A&M’s other scores were Walker Lee 74-70=144, tied for 27th; Daniel Rodriguez 76-72=148, tied for 53rd; Phichaskn Maichon 73-78=151, tied for 67th; and Michael Heidelbaugh 74-79=153, tied for 74th.
The final round is Tuesday.
TRACK
13 Aggies earn All-SEC honors: Texas A&M’s Zach Davis who won the pole vault in the Southeastern Conference Indoor Championships at A&M over the weekend earned first-team All-SEC honors as did Brandon Miller who won the 800 and Lamara Distin who won the high jump.
Second-team honors went to Deborah Acquah (long jump), Carter Bajoit (high jump), Laila Owens (4x400), Syaira Richardson (4x400), Tierra Robinson-Jones (4x400) and Charokee Young (4x400). Aggies on the all-freshman teams were Heather Abadie (pole vault), Emmanuel Bamidele (400), Bailey Goggans (800) and Maci Irons (shot put).
The All-SEC first team was the top finishers in each event, while the second team was second- and third-place finishers. The all-freshman teams had the highest true freshman in each event, excluding relays.
— Eagle staff reports