■ Tarleton State's Badmeav, Michigan's Burton transfer to A&M: Tarleton State pitcher Zane Badmaev and Michigan infielder Ted Burton are transferring to Texas A&M, they announced on social media Wednesday.

Badmeav went 1-2 this season with a 2.81 ERA in 22 relief appearances, throwing 32 innings. The 6-foot-8, 265-pounder from Boerne had 46 strikeouts and seven walks, earning four saves. He faced the last two batters in the eighth inning of a 6-5 loss to A&M on May 2 at Blue Bell Park, striking out Trevor Werner and getting Kasen Wells to ground out.

Badmaey played in one game in 2019 before suffering a season-ending injury. He pitched 5 1/3 innings as a redshirt freshman and 1 1/3 innings as a sophomore. He threw 27 2/3 innings as a junior in 22 relief appearances with a 6.51 ERA, 38 strikeouts and 23 walks.

Burton hit .301 for the Wolverines this season with a team-high 13 home runs, 14 doubles and 45 RBIs. The second baseman started all 56 games for Michigan, which went 28-28.

„■ A&M lands QB pledge: Rising senior quarterback Miles O'Neill has committed to Texas A&M, reported On3.com.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound O'Neill from Princeton, New Jersey, is a three-star recruit by rivals.com. O'Neill played last season at Marblehead, Massachusetts, leading the Magicians to an 8-2 season. He is A&M's seventh known recruit in the class of 2024 that includes four-star quarterback Anthony Maddox Jr. of Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

■ Park earns second-team All-America honors: Texas A&M's Jennie Park made Golfweek's All-America second team, the publication announced Wednesday. Park led the Aggie women's golf team with a 72.03 stroke average — fifth best in school history. She also had nine top 15 finishes and five top 10s. Park also made the Women's Golf Coaches Association's All-America second team.

■ A&M lands Ole Miss transfer: Former Oklahoma and Ole Miss pitcher Brooke Vestal is transferring to Texas A&M for her last season. Vestal and her younger sister made the announcement via social media Wednesday.

Harley Vestal, an A&M commitment, just finished her junior season at New Braunfels Canyon. The center fielder helped the 32-1 Cougarettes reach the Class 5A state title game where they lost to Montgomery Lake Creek.

Brooke Vestal was a four-year standout for Canyon, leading it to a 6A state runner-up finish in 2018 to Humble Atascocita. She signed with Oklahoma and redshirted in 2019 then later transferred to Ole Miss for her senior season. Vestal saw action in 22 games this season with seven starts. She threw 55 1/3 innings with 47 strikeouts and 38 walks. For her career, she's 16-6 with a 2.67 ERA in 147 innings with 137 strikeouts and 77 walks. Vestal, who took part in Ole Miss' Senior Day, will use her COVID-19 season at A&M.

Vestal pitched four innings of relief against the Aggies on April 23, giving up four earned runs on five hits with four strikeouts and four walks in the 13-8 Aggie win.

A&M is tentatively set to return four of its five pitchers, losing Madison Preston (4-3, 1.56 ERA, 47 1/3 innings) who transferred from Arizona State for her final season after not playing in 2021 and 2022.

■ Aggie women to host ITA Kickoff Weekend next year: The Texas A&M women's tennis team will host a four-team ITA Kickoff Weekend regional next season on Jan. 27-28, 2024, at the Mitchell Tennis Center. The Aggies, who finished the season ranked third, will be joined by No. 46 TCU, No. 57 Rice and No. 63 Northwestern in the regional's field. The winner of the event advances to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships set for Feb. 9-12, 2024, at the Nordstrom Tennis Center and Seattle Tennis Club in Seattle.

