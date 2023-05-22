TENNIS

■A&M men sending two to NCAA singles:OR-LANDO, Fla.— The Texas A&M men's tennis team will be represented by Noah Schachter and Raphael Perot in the NCAA men's singles tournament this week in Orlando.

Schachter will begin play at 12:30 p.m. on Monday against VCU's Charles Bertimon. Perot will compete Monday evening at 5:30 p.m. against Ohio State's Alexander Bernard.

The tournament will air on the Cracked Racquets YouTube channel.

Trio of Aggie women heading to NCAA individual championships: ORLANDO, Fla.— Mary Stoiana, Salma Ewing and Jayci Goldsmith will all have the chance to bring home a title this week at the NCAA women's individual tennis championships in Orlando.

Stoiana and Ewing will both compete in the women's singles tournament on Monday while the team of Goldsmith and Ewing will compete in the women's doubles tournament on Tuesday.

Ewing will get things started Monday morning at 8 a.m. against Michigan's Jaedan Brown. Stoiana will face Duke's Georgia Drummy at 2:30 p.m. later that afternoon.

On Tuesday, Goldsmith and Ewing will square off with NC State's team of Neil Miller and Amelia Rajecki at a time to be determined.

