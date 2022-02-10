aggie roundup

TENNIS

• No. 8 Aggie women to open ITA Indoors against No. 4 Cal: The eighth-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team will face No. 4 California in the first round of the ITA National Women’s Team Indoor Championships at 3:30 p.m. Friday at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. A&M is off to its best start in program history at 9-0, while Cal is 4-1. The winner will face either No. 5 Pepperdine or Old Dominion at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the quarterfinals.

TRACK & FIELD

• Aggies to compete in two meets this week: The Texas A&M track and field teams will compete in two different meets this week with the Aggies entering both the Don Kirby Invitational in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and the Music City Challenge in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday and Saturday. A&M will send sprinters, jumpers and throwers to the Don Kirby Invitational, while its distance runners will compete on the oversized track at the Music City Challenge.

