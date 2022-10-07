aggie roundup

VOLLEYBALL

• Aggies drop first of two matches with Bulldogs: The Texas A&M volleyball team suffered a 31-29, 25-18, 25-22 loss to Mississippi State on Friday in Southeastern Conference action at Reed Arena.

The teams played through 20 ties and 11 lead changes in a marathon first set, but MSU (10-5, 3-2) finally got the winning points on kills by Shania Cromartie and Gabby Waden.

The Bulldogs led almost from start to finish in the second set, building leads of 4-1, 10-4, 17-12 and 23-16 en route to the victory.

A&M (10-7, 2-4) fell behind 5-1 in the third set and trailed 21-13 later in the frame before using a 4-0 run to try to stay in the match. The Aggies got as close as two points twice, but the Bulldogs held on for the sweep.

A&M’s Logan Lednicky had 22 kills, nine digs, one block and one ace, while Ava Underwood had 15 digs and five aces.

Gabby Waden led MSU in kills with 20, and Lilly Gunter had 17 digs.

The teams will play again at 4 p.m. Saturday.

EQUESTRIAN

• No. 3 A&M to host No. 10 South Carolina on Saturday: The third-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team will host No. 10 South Carolina in Southeastern Conference action at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Hildebrand Equine Center. Admission is free.

A&M (2-1) won two matches in California last week, topping No. 9 Fresno State 11-8 and UC Davis 14-5. South Carolina (3-0) topped No. 8 Baylor 11-8 in its last match Sept. 29 in Blythewood, South Carolina.

TENNIS

• Aggies’ run ends at ITA Women’s All-American: GARY, N.C. — Texas A&M’s No. No. 58 Mary Stoiana lost in singles, and No. 21 Carson Branstine and Jayci Goldsmith lost in doubles Friday in the quarterfinals at the ITA All-American Women’s Championships at the Cary Tennis Center.

Stoiana fell to North Carolina’s No. 21 Fiona Crawley 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, and Branstine-Goldsmith lost to Michigan’s Kari Miller-Jaedan Brown 6-2, 6-2.

• Hilderbrand, Schachter lose at ITA Men’s All-American: TULSA, Okla. — Texas A&M’s No. 25 Trey Hilderbrand and Noah Schachter lost in doubles, and No. 50 Hilderbrand lost in singles Friday at the ITA Men’s All-American Championships at the Case Tennis Center.

Hilderbrand-Schachter fell to Florida’s Tanapatt Nirundorn-Togan Tokac 6-3, 7-6 (4) in the doubles quarterfinals, and Hilderbrand lost to Tennessee’s No. 82 Shunsuke Mitsubishi 6-3, 6-4 in the singles round of 16.

— Eagle staff reports