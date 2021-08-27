Aggie move in winds down, students look ahead at fall semester

“We have communicated several times to students that they are expected to isolate off campus if they become ill with COVID-19 or if they are a close contact and need to quarantine,” she said in an email. “It’s our sincere hope that families have discussed a plan for what they will do and where the student will go if they have to isolate or quarantine. We do, however, have students from outside of Texas and the US, or who live five hours or more from campus, and these are situations in which we would accommodate an isolating or quarantining student in one of our vacant rooms.”

Guzman said that the rooms available on campus could potentially accommodate up to 74 students. The most isolation and quarantine rooms in use at one time last year was 114, which housed 182 students.

“With the availability of the vaccine this year and changes to CDC guidelines, we anticipate that fewer students will need to quarantine as close contacts this year than last year,” she explained.

Toward the end of this week, about 87% of students who contracted to live in the campus apartments and dorms had already moved in. If everyone who has contracted to move in, on-campus housing will reach 99% of its total capacity by the end of the weekend.