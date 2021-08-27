Aggie move in winds down, students look ahead at fall semester

Texas A&M students are settling in as the fall semester, which begins Monday, quickly approaches.
The majority of people who opted to live on campus moved in this week but some are still making their way to Aggieland this weekend.
COVID-19 isolation and quarantine protocols are a bit different than recent semesters for the nearly 11,000 students who will call campus home this year. In the past, students had the option of staying on campus to quarantine or isolate or go elsewhere if they preferred. But due to the widespread availability of the COVID-19 vaccine and anticipation of fewer students who need to isolate or quarantine, the department of residence life is asking all students to leave campus if they have or are exposed to someone who has COVID-19.
Students who are diagnosed with or exposed to COVID-19 and can quarantine or isolate in their own rooms according to Centers for Disease Control guidelines and who get approval from campus healthcare providers will be allowed to do so.
Even prior to the pandemic, the department of residence life has left some rooms vacant so that there is space to accommodate residents who may have to move for a variety of reasons, ranging from illnesses to such things as a broken ankle that could make it hard to walk upstairs. This year, there are 40 such rooms available according to Assistant Director for Risk Management Maggie Guzman.
“We have communicated several times to students that they are expected to isolate off campus if they become ill with COVID-19 or if they are a close contact and need to quarantine,” she said in an email. “It’s our sincere hope that families have discussed a plan for what they will do and where the student will go if they have to isolate or quarantine. We do, however, have students from outside of Texas and the US, or who live five hours or more from campus, and these are situations in which we would accommodate an isolating or quarantining student in one of our vacant rooms.”
Guzman said that the rooms available on campus could potentially accommodate up to 74 students. The most isolation and quarantine rooms in use at one time last year was 114, which housed 182 students.
“With the availability of the vaccine this year and changes to CDC guidelines, we anticipate that fewer students will need to quarantine as close contacts this year than last year,” she explained.
Toward the end of this week, about 87% of students who contracted to live in the campus apartments and dorms had already moved in. If everyone who has contracted to move in, on-campus housing will reach 99% of its total capacity by the end of the weekend.
This year, students scheduled a time to move in between Aug. 21 and Aug 29. Last year, students also had to schedule a time to move in as the school made efforts to allow for social distancing. However, this year’s scheduling was not done due to COVID-19, but instead because of positive feedback that the department of residence life received last year, Director of Administrative and Support Services Carol Binzer said in an email.
This year’s appointments allowed for almost half of on-campus residents to move in on the first weekend, whereas last year’s schedule broke down the crowd more evenly throughout the week.
Freshman Ruben Puentes moved in this week. He said he chose to live on campus so he could bike to class rather than having to buy a car. Puentes is happy that classes will all be in person this year since he does not like a completely virtual learning experience.
“To really feel what it is like in college, you need to be there in person,” he said.
Similarly, freshmen Paige Riley, Johanna Gunther and Marina de Souza Oliveira all said they are happy to be starting off their college career in person. The three students all moved in this week.
Riley expressed concern about the delta variant, remarking that she is concerned that A&M will have to shut down if too many people are infected with COVID-19. Gunther said she is worried about the amount of class time she might have to miss if she is diagnosed with or exposed to someone with COVID-19.
But for now, the group is fairly optimistic and looking forward to getting involved around campus this school year.
“It’s your first year of college, you want to meet people, you want to make yourself at home,” de Souza Oliveira said. “Not being able to go out that much and see people from your classes and being on Zoom, that kind of closes the door for friendships and community that I think in person provides. … Even if you don’t talk to someone, just seeing faces, different faces, every day — I think that creates a better atmosphere for studying. So that’s really exciting.”