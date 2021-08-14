Aggie earns biology degree seven decades after leaving A&M

With his Texas A&M biology bachelor’s degree in hand, Dr. Joe Hendrix Knowles excitedly waved and saluted to his family and university officials as he walked the Reed Arena stage on Friday. It was a moment he had waited 71 years to experience.
The 92-year-old Bryan native graduated from the former Stephen F. Austin High School in 1946 before taking courses at the University of Texas at Austin for the summer and fall semesters. But his love for Aggieland was strong, and he soon returned home to study biology at A&M. He was a member of the class of 1950 and he joined the Corps of Cadets and the U.S. Air Force ROTC. He left after being accepted to medical school at The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston in 1949.
Knowles said he needed three more credit hours to graduate — a course in freehand drawing. But getting back to College Station to attend the class was too difficult to work into his schedule at the time.
Instead, Knowles graduated from UTMB in 1953 and became a physician in the U.S. Air Force for three years. He was a family physician in Borger, Texas, for more than 30 years. After retiring, Knowles lived in New Mexico before moving back to Bryan around 2017.
Several months ago, Knowles mentioned to his neighbor Sharon Clements, class of 1986, that he wished he had completed the work needed to earn his biology degree. Clements took the wheel, coordinating between UTMB and A&M to eventually find out that Knowles could in fact qualify to graduate with the credits he earned all those years ago.
At Friday’s ceremony, Knowles was seated in the front row before the other graduates filed into Reed Arena.
“This is one of the highlights of my life,” he said as he waited for the ceremony to begin.
Knowles was one of 2,040 A&M graduates this August; that includes students from Galveston, Qatar and the College Station campus, which is made up of the main campus, the Health Science Center and the School of Law. The morning of graduation, about 1,270 graduates were expected to be in Reed Arena, according to Chad Wootton, associate vice president for external affairs at A&M’s Office of the Provost.
The graduates included Mia Miller, the first woman to serve as Reveille’s handler as the Corps of Cadets’ mascot corporal, who was also commissioned on Friday. Sirr Parker, class of 1998, who was an A&M running back who starred in the Big 12 championship victory that year, also graduated Friday.
Unlike past ceremonies held during the COVID-19 pandemic, graduates were not restricted to inviting a small number of loved ones to attend Friday’s event. Additionally, several colleges were included in one ceremony rather than splitting the event into several smaller ceremonies as has been done in the past year. Masks were not required but were strongly encouraged in a university press release that went out on Thursday. Of the thousands in attendance, many chose to wear masks, but most did not.
Officials and students were asked to avoid shaking hands, fist bumping and hugging during the ceremony. Once someone walked the stage, they were ushered out of the building and their families were asked to leave, too. Wootton said air movement was enhanced in the building for the event. When Knowles’ turn rolled around, much of the crowd had already left.
The decision to not limit occupancy was in part due to people’s access to the COVID-19 vaccine, Wootton said. Having one ceremony was done partly for ease of managing the logistics of such a major event in the summer, when several other programs and activities are happening on campus, he added.
Wootton said that Friday’s graduation was “the closest to customary since December of ‘19.”
After walking the stage, Knowles retrieved his walker from A&M officials. As he had his photo taken, Knowles broke from the typical pose that the photographer told graduates to use in favor of a more casual, excited option he came up with on the fly.
As he zipped through a crowd of attendees, several people congratulated him on his accomplishment, and his loved ones greeted him with cheers near one of the arena exits.
His wife of 44 years, Sue Knowles, said she thinks that her husband always wished he had gone back to get his degree.
“He’s just so happy about it. … Any time you can get a degree from A&M you’re a very lucky person,” she said.
Daughter Becky Fowler and stepdaughter Susan Scarpinato were also in attendance. Texas A&M Foundation employees Karen Slater and David Boggan went along, too; the pair are friends with Clements and offered help where they could through the process of getting Knowles his degree. The celebration continued later in the day at the Knowles’ Bryan home.
Ryder Patterson, administrative coordinator in the Office of the Registrar, remarked how he had never seen a gap between starting and finishing a degree as long as this one.
Patterson said getting Knowles his degree took a lot of communication between UTMB and A&M as the schools worked to verify that Knowles had the necessary coursework to officially receive his bachelor’s degree. Obtaining new transcripts took some time, Patterson said, since some of the records were dated.
Clements said that the entire process took several months and many visits to the Knowles’ home to make calls to the schools on his behalf. As an Aggie herself, it was a task she said she was excited to take on. As tears welled up in her eyes, Clements said it fills her heart to help Knowles get his degree.
“A big reason why I wanted to do this is because I understand,” Clements said. “I know what it means to have that and I wanted him to have it.”