Aggie earns biology degree seven decades after leaving A&M

“He’s just so happy about it. … Any time you can get a degree from A&M you’re a very lucky person,” she said.

Daughter Becky Fowler and stepdaughter Susan Scarpinato were also in attendance. Texas A&M Foundation employees Karen Slater and David Boggan went along, too; the pair are friends with Clements and offered help where they could through the process of getting Knowles his degree. The celebration continued later in the day at the Knowles’ Bryan home.

Ryder Patterson, administrative coordinator in the Office of the Registrar, remarked how he had never seen a gap between starting and finishing a degree as long as this one.

Patterson said getting Knowles his degree took a lot of communication between UTMB and A&M as the schools worked to verify that Knowles had the necessary coursework to officially receive his bachelor’s degree. Obtaining new transcripts took some time, Patterson said, since some of the records were dated.

Clements said that the entire process took several months and many visits to the Knowles’ home to make calls to the schools on his behalf. As an Aggie herself, it was a task she said she was excited to take on. As tears welled up in her eyes, Clements said it fills her heart to help Knowles get his degree.

“A big reason why I wanted to do this is because I understand,” Clements said. “I know what it means to have that and I wanted him to have it.”

