Stutts said he was first introduced to FFA as an eighth grader when his mom took him with her on a trip to the State FFA Convention.

“A big perk to being an ag teacher’s kid was getting to go to state convention in eighth grade because most people can’t go until they are freshmen,” Stutts said. “Getting to experience state convention in middle school is what really got me interested in FFA because I got to see all of the state officers and everything from a young age.”

Through his personal connection to agriculture, Stutts joined FFA in high school and currently serves as president of the high school's FFA chapter and Area XII FFA Treasurer. Stutts said his favorite thing about being involved in FFA is that it is student-led and gives plenty of opportunities for leadership experience.

“As both a district and an area officer, I've had a lot of opportunity for personal growth and building my leadership skills,” Stutts said. “I think it's a great opportunity that I've had and that many other kids get to have as well.”

Sheridan Clinkscales, an agriculture science teacher and FFA advisor at CSHS, said Stutts is very smart and creative, which will be key skills in pursuing a career in agriculture engineering.