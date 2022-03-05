Afghans resettling in US struggle to find affordable housing

Entazari will share a roof with her husband and kids, along with her mother, teen sister and her brother and his family.

Without a job, credit history or co-signer, she said it was incredibly difficult to find housing. And without an address, she said she and her husband couldn't get jobs and her kids couldn't enroll in school.

“All our life depends on housing,” Entazari said in Farsi through a volunteer interpreter.

They had to pay two months of rent to move in, and are getting help from an organization that will fund a portion of the monthly rent until next year.

The search for housing for Afghans comes amid a tightening housing market as the U.S. crawls out of the pandemic. The nationwide vacancy rate for rental units dropped about one percentage point, to 5.6%, in the last quarter of 2020, according to recently released U.S. Census data. The typical U.S. rent was up nearly 16% to more than $1,850 in January compared to last January, according to the online real estate marketplace Zillow, which launched an effort in November to help connect landlords with newly arrived Afghans.