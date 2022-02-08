Abortions in Texas dropped almost 60% in the first month after new SB 8 restrictions were imposed

Since SB 8 was enacted, women across Texas have gone to nearby states to obtain legal elective abortions. The Dallas Morning News reported that women traveled to Oklahoma, New Mexico, Colorado, Kansas, Arkansas and Louisiana to obtain legal abortions.

The law has experienced many legal challenges. Most recently, the case by plaintiff Whole Woman’s Health was sent from the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals to the Texas Supreme Court to certify a question of state law regarding medical licensing officials’ enforcement of the abortion law.

Oral arguments at the state’s highest court are set for Feb. 24. And despite the challenges, some other states continue to pursue legislation modeled after the new Texas restrictions.

Whole Woman’s Health declined to comment on the data released by the state.

In a statement regarding the new data, Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas spokesperson Autumn Keiser said, “Every day that this devastating abortion ban remains in place means more Texans are denied the ability to determine when and how to become a parent along with increasing risk of poverty and negative health and educational outcomes."