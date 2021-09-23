Abortion providers hope high court reviews new Texas law

“The Texas Legislature has openly defied federal law and has done so in a way purposely designed not only to deprive Texans of their constitutional right to abortion but also to forestall federal judicial protection of that right,” the filing stated.

John Seago, legislative director for the prominent anti-abortion group Texas Right to Life, called Thursday’s filing a “last-minute Hail Mary.”

“This new filing of the Supreme Court does not seem to be a reasonable legal tactic,” Seago said. “This is just another development in the abortion industry’s desperate actions to try to stop this bill from saving lives.”

The new law, originally known as Senate Bill 8, is being challenged in other high-profile cases as well. The U.S. Justice Department sued the state of Texas on Sept. 9 in an effort to block its enforcement. A hearing in that case will be held Oct. 1. Meanwhile, another effort from the abortion providers sits in 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals — considered one of the nation’s most conservative appeals courts. According to Thursday’s filing, the appeals court will not hold arguments earlier than December.

Seago said he believes the Oct. 1 hearing for the Justice Department lawsuit “is the most credible threat at this point” to the abortion law.