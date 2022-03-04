A Ukraine town evacuates as Russian forces edge closer to Kyiv

Residents needed little convincing. Irpin, a city of some 60,000 named after the eponymous river, sits next to the capital, a jaunt down the highway to get to downtown Kyiv. Earlier in the week it was still a mostly placid walk down its main thoroughfare to Bucha, the next town to the north. The fighting was there, or in Antonov Airport just above that, where a miles-long Russian column of tanks and armored trucks came ever closer. On Tuesday, most of the people dragging their belongings to the blast-severed Irpin bridge had been from those towns.

But Thursday night the shelling grew far closer, said Luba Lipko, a 27-year-old designer assistant joining the steady stream of residents carefully stepping across a makeshift bridge across the riverbed.

“Now it’s very dangerous. It felt like we were going to die,” she said, her blue-green eyes widening. “My mom’s friend — she lives nearby — called and she saw Russian tanks near us at night.”

By the afternoon, Ukrainian forces appeared back in control of Irpin, but a succession of booms, bangs and staccato bursts left one wondering how long they could hold out, and if they couldn’t, how long would it be before Russians entered Kyiv, where people were also beginning to flee.