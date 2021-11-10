A state district court judge hears over a dozen challenges to Texas’ abortion law Wednesday

The suits target Texas Right to Life, which helped draft Texas’ law and has vowed to sue violators, even though the group has not filed suits against anyone as of yet.

Texas Rights to Life argued that the plaintiffs can’t prove they’ve been injured by the law, and even if they did, the court has no jurisdiction to issue an order blocking the law. Furthermore, since it hasn’t actually filed any suits against people who have violated Texas’ abortion law, the organization argued it isn’t a proper defendant in the case. Its attorneys also argued the abortion rights groups were asking for an overly broad declaration to block cases that might hypothetically be filed.

The lawsuits are the latest challenge against the controversial abortion law. While other courts have already had hearings on the law, this appears to be the first to hold discussions over its overall constitutionality. It’s unclear what the outcome of the hearing will be or what weight it could hold overall.

“Today is the first day since SB 8 went into effect that the people of Texas will be heard on this law,” Anna Rupani, Fund Texas Choice executive director, said during a Wednesday press conference before the hearing. “All you’ve seen so far in courts has been on procedure.”