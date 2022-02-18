A mild flu season is waning, but is it really over?

That strain later became the main cause of flu illnesses across the country. But this season has nevertheless turned out to be tame.

That was a surprise, said Dr. Edward Belongia, a flu expert at the Wisconsin-based Marshfield Clinic Research Institute.

“We have occasionally seen other very mild flu seasons, but not where H3N2 is the dominant strain. That’s what really makes it odd,” he said.

The season peaked in December, just as COVID-19 cases surged, driven by the more transmissible omicron variant, Branche observed. Flu cases dropped as more people masked up and took other steps to prevent coronavirus from spreading, she noted.

Even at its height, the flu season was not nearly as bad as some of the pre-pandemic flu seasons driven by H3N2 strains. Experts aren't sure why.

Some wonder whether the coronavirus essentially muscled aside flu and other bugs. Scientists say they don’t fully understand the mechanism behind that.

Of course, a highly effective vaccine would help lessen the severity of a flu season. But researchers say the flu strain that’s been circulating is a mismatch for this year's vaccine.

The CDC has not yet released estimates of the current vaccine’s effectiveness but it is expected to do so next week.