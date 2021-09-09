Texas A&M working to improve run defense for Colorado

“We have younger linebackers that the noise messed with them a little bit,” Richardson said, adding that once the defense gets on the same page, play will improve.

A&M returned nine starters from a defense that ranked second in the country against the run last season, allowing only 92 yards per game. But it had to replace linebacker Buddy Johnson, who led the team in tackles the last two seasons. Graduate Aaron Hansford, who returned for a sixth season, drew praise throughout the game from Fisher, and he responded with a team-high eight tackles. Redshirt freshman Edgerrin Cooper added five tackles in his first career start.

Cooper was the only linebacker that started against Kent State, which used a four-receiver spread formation.

Colorado runs a multiple offense featuring a tight end and three wide receivers with the quarterback under center. The Buffaloes had four running backs with at least 30 yards rushing against Northern Colorado, an FCS school playing its first game since the 2019 season when it went 2-10.

• NOTES — A&M and Colorado will kick off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Empower Field at Mile High, home of the Denver Broncos. Lewis said he’s excited to play in an NFL stadium but added that it’s “probably not as cool as Dallas Cowboys stadium.” ... Kent State was the fifth team to top 200 yards rushing against A&M, since defensive coordinator Mike Elko took over the Aggie unit. The others were Arkansas last year, Ole Miss and Mississippi State in 2019 and LSU in 2018. The previous most by a non-SEC foe during that same stretch was Oklahoma State’s 150 in the 2019 Texas Bowl.