A&M women ride hot round into NCAA Championship match play

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The Texas A&M women’s golf team continues to climb.

The 19th-ranked Aggies ended stroke play at the NCAA Championships with a 1-over-par 289, which was Monday’s best score among the leaders.

A&M finished third in the 72-hole portion of stroke play at 14-over 1,166, easily making the cutoff of eight teams advancing to the match-play portion of the event.

The Aggies will face sixth-seeded Florida State in Tuesday’s quarterfinal match. The 10th-ranked Seminoles shot 292=1,179 in stroke play.

“I said at the beginning of the week, if we got to this point then it would be really hard to get rid of us,” A&M first-year coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “We don’t have a true No. 1 player or true No. 5 player. Everyone has had great finishes at some point this week. I like the variety that we will be able to put out in match play. I am really excited for the girls. We are playing great golf and we were the best team in the country today. We went toe-to-toe with Stanford and Oregon and came out ahead.”

Junior Jennie Park paced Monday’s effort with a 2-under 70 at the 6,340-yard Grayhawk Golf Club. Park was paired with Stanford’s Rose Zhang, the eventual NCAA individual champion. Park started 10 shots back but had four birdies on the front to close the gap. Zang closed with 4-over 75 for a 6-under 282 total, beating San Jose State’s Natasha Andrea Oon by three strokes. Park finished tied for third place at 1-under 287.

“I am learning something new about the golf course every day,” Park said. “I am trying to use that to my advantage. I was very excited about to play with girls I played with today because they are obviously really great players. I tried to stay patient today and focus on what I could do.”

A&M sophomore Zoe Slaughter got the crowd involved with a 148-yard shot on the par-4 No. 9 hole that landed 30 feet from the pin and rolled into the cup for eagle. She finished 3-over 75 and tied for 17th with a 5-over 293 stroke play score. Slaughter had a 1-under round Sunday.

Freshman Adela Cernousek shot1-under 71 on Monday, her best of the week She finished 6-over 294 and tied for 21st through stroke play. Blanca Fernández García-Poggio had four birdies for a 1-over 73. The junior tied for 31st overall at 7-over 296. Senior Hailee Cooper finished stroke play with a 77 for a 28-over 316 for 77th.

The other quarterfinal matches are top-seeded Stanford (+9, 1,161) vs. eighth-seeded Georgia (+30, 1,182); second-seeded and second-ranked Oregon (+12, 1,164) vs. seventh-seeded and fifth-ranked San Jose State (+29, 1,181); and fourth-seeded and 15th-ranked UCLA (+17, 1,169) vs. fifth-seeded and 17th-ranked Auburn (+23, 1,175).

The semifinal matches will be Tuesday afternoon. The matches will be on the Golf Channel.