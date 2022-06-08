EUGENE, Oregon – Texas A&M’s Brandon Miller advanced to the finals in the 800 meter of the NCAA track & field championships with season-best time of 1 minute, 46 seconds on Wednesday night as the even opened with men’s competition.
Miller was the second-fastest qualifier in the 800 for Friday’s finals.
The 4x400 relay ended the day for the 18th-ranked Aggies by winning section two in 3:02.49 with sophomores Omajuwa Etiwe, Chevannie Hanson, Brandon Miller and freshman Ashton Schwartzman. The quartet earned an automatic qualifying spot to the finals while registering the seventh-fastest semifinal time after three heats.
A&M’s Moitalel Mpoke finished 17th in the 400-meter hurdles in 51.58 and freshman Bryce Foster was 21st in the shot put with a heave of 60 feet, 9.25 inches. Sophomore Devon Achane was 24th in the 100-meter dash (10.48). Foster is the starting center on the football team and Achane is a running back. Mpoke, Foster and Achane all earned honorable mention All-America honors.
People are also reading…
Other Aggies qualifying for Friday’s finals were Emmanuel Bamidele in the 400 (45.53) and James Smith II in the 400 hurdles (49.38). Smith’s time was a personal best and the fourth best in school his-tory. He was the fourth fastest qualifier. Bamidele was the seventh-fastest qualifier.
Thursday’s action switches to the women’s side starting with the 4x100m at 7:32 p.m. before wrapping up with the 4x400m at 10:48 p.m. The meet will be televised on ESPN.
The A&M women are led by sophomore Charokee Young who is part of the 4x400 relay team that set a collegiate record of 3:26.17 with Olympian Athing Mu as the anchor last season. Already, this season, A&M’s 4x400 team has run a 3:22.01 without Mu.
NOTES – Bamidele’s final will be at 9:02 p.m. Friday. Miller will run at 9:14 and Smith at 9:27.