EUGENE, Oregon – Texas A&M’s Brandon Miller advanced to the finals in the 800 meter of the NCAA track & field championships with season-best time of 1 minute, 46 seconds on Wednesday night as the even opened with men’s competition.

Miller was the second-fastest qualifier in the 800 for Friday’s finals.

The 4x400 relay ended the day for the 18th-ranked Aggies by winning section two in 3:02.49 with sophomores Omajuwa Etiwe, Chevannie Hanson, Brandon Miller and freshman Ashton Schwartzman. The quartet earned an automatic qualifying spot to the finals while registering the seventh-fastest semifinal time after three heats.

A&M’s Moitalel Mpoke finished 17th in the 400-meter hurdles in 51.58 and freshman Bryce Foster was 21st in the shot put with a heave of 60 feet, 9.25 inches. Sophomore Devon Achane was 24th in the 100-meter dash (10.48). Foster is the starting center on the football team and Achane is a running back. Mpoke, Foster and Achane all earned honorable mention All-America honors.

Other Aggies qualifying for Friday’s finals were Emmanuel Bamidele in the 400 (45.53) and James Smith II in the 400 hurdles (49.38). Smith’s time was a personal best and the fourth best in school his-tory. He was the fourth fastest qualifier. Bamidele was the seventh-fastest qualifier.

Thursday’s action switches to the women’s side starting with the 4x100m at 7:32 p.m. before wrapping up with the 4x400m at 10:48 p.m. The meet will be televised on ESPN.

The A&M women are led by sophomore Charokee Young who is part of the 4x400 relay team that set a collegiate record of 3:26.17 with Olympian Athing Mu as the anchor last season. Already, this season, A&M’s 4x400 team has run a 3:22.01 without Mu.

NOTES – Bamidele’s final will be at 9:02 p.m. Friday. Miller will run at 9:14 and Smith at 9:27.