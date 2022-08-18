A&M soccer team battles No. 25 Clemson to a 0-0 draw

CLEMSON, South Carolina – The Texas A&M soccer team opened the season with a 0-0 draw against 25th-ranked Clemson on Thursday night before 1,018 fans at Historic Riggs Field.

A&M senior goalkeeper Kenna Caldwell had seven saves in picking up the ninth shutout of her career. Freshman Carolyn Calzada, graduate Karlina Sample and senior Katie Smith provided solid play in front of Caldwell.

Clemson goalkeeper Halle Mackiewicz had to make only four saves. Clemson had an 11-8 edge in shots, while the Aggies had a 7-6 edge in corner kicks.

“I was pleased with the grit we played with,” A&M coach G. Guerrieri said. “I was pleased at times we had real poise in possession.”

A&M also showed toughness on defense, which wasn’t always the case last year, Guerrieri said.

“It [was] a big step forward for us and I thought Kenna Caldwell in goal was just fantastic,” Guerrieri said. “So, we can really build on this.”

A&M was 7-9-2 last season, missing the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1994.

“It was the most excited and energetic I’ve seen our team in a long time, everyone brought the energy and played with heart,” Caldwell said.

A&M midfielder Quinn Cornog, a sophomore transfer, played 77 minutes. Outside defender Calzada played a pressure-filled 90 minutes and fellow freshman midfielder Sydney Becerra logged 70, in solid debuts, Guerrieri said.

“It was a very good game tonight between two great teams,” Clemson coach Eddie Radwanski said. “G’s group is competitive and their shape was a challenge.”

A&M will have its home opener at 6 p.m. Sunday against McNeese State.