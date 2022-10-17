A&M men's basketball team just outside the Top 25

The Texas A&M men’s basketball team, which ended last season with a one-point loss to Xavier in the National Invitation, will start this season just outside the Associated Press Top 25 rankings.

The Aggies received 112 points, just 10 points behind 25th-place Texas Tech. A&M was 11 points ahead of Connecticut. A&M was 27-13 last season, including 9-9 in the Southeastern Conference. The Aggies finished strong by advancing to the SEC tournament championship game, falling to ninth-ranked Tennessee. A&M reached the title game by beating Florida, fourth-ranked Auburn and 15th-ranked Arkansas. A&M in the NIT defeated Alcorn State, Oregon, Wake Forest and Washington State before falling to Xavier 73-72.

The SEC has five teams in the AP’s first poll led by fourth-ranked Kentucky along with No. 10 Arkansas, No. 11 Tennessee, No. 15 Auburn and No. 20 Alabama.

North Carolina, which was last season’s surprising runner-up to Kansas, is atop the poll followed by Gonzaga, Houston, Kentucky, Kansas and Baylor.

Duke, led by new coach Jon Scheyer, is seventh with UCLA, Creighton and Arkansas rounding out the top 10. The Big 12 and SEC lead the way with five teams apiece in the Top 25.