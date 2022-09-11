A&M drops to 22nd, 24th

Texas A&M fell to 24th in the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll and 22nd in the USA Today/coaches poll after Saturday’s 17-14 loss to Appalachian State.
A&M had been ranked sixth in both polls until Saturday’s loss.
Miami (2-0), which is ranked 13th by both polls, will play at Kyle Field at 8 p.m. this Saturday.
AP Top 25
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 10, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Georgia (53) 2-0 1561 2
2. Alabama (9) 2-0 1496 1
3. Ohio St. (1) 2-0 1475 3
4. Michigan 2-0 1359 4
5. Clemson 2-0 1285 5
6. Oklahoma 2-0 1209 7
7. Southern Cal 2-0 1139 10
8. Oklahoma St. 2-0 1004 11
9. Kentucky 2-0 992 20
10. Arkansas 2-0 938 16
11. Michigan St. 2-0 902 14
12. BYU 2-0 880 21
13. Miami 2-0 772 15
14. Utah 1-1 673 13
15. Tennessee 2-0 658 24
16. NC State 2-0 623 18
17. Baylor 1-1 562 9
18. Florida 1-1 484 12
19. Wake Forest 2-0 449 23
20. Mississippi 2-0 411 22
21. Texas 1-1 276 -
22. Penn St. 2-0 271 -
23. Pittsburgh 1-1 160 17
24. Texas A&M 1-1 145 6
25. Oregon 1-1 89 -
Others receiving votes: Marshall 85, Appalachian St. 80, Cincinnati 80, Kansas St. 77, North Carolina 71, Mississippi St. 43, Oregon St. 42, Florida St. 42, Minnesota 37, Washington St. 30, Notre Dame 23, Air Force 19, Texas Tech 17, Wisconsin 7, Auburn 4, Iowa St. 4, Purdue 1.
USA Today/coaches poll
The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team's records THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week's poll and first-place votes received.
Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (39) 2-0 1592 1
2. Georgia (25) 2-0 1574 2
3. Ohio State (1) 2-0 1514 3
4. Clemson 2-0 1387 4
5. Michigan 2-0 1370 5
6. Oklahoma 2-0 1253 7
7. Oklahoma State 2-0 1137 10
8. Southern California 2-0 1133 12
9. Michigan State 2-0 1026 11
10. Kentucky 2-0 901 20
11. Arkansas 2-0 857 17
12. North Carolina State 2-0 816 13
13. Miami 2-0 805 16
14. Brigham Young 2-0 739 25
15. Utah 1-1 673 15
16. Tennessee 2-0 556 26
17. Mississippi 2-0 552 23
18. Wake Forest 2-0 540 21
19. Baylor 1-1 531 8
20. Texas 1-1 306 22
21. Florida 1-1 297 19
22. Texas A&M 1-1 285 6
23. Penn State 2-0 279 27
24. Oregon 1-1 197 24
25. Pittsburgh 1-1 157 14
Dropped Out: No. 9 Notre Dame (0-2); No. 18 Wisconsin (1-1).
Others receiving votes: Florida State (2-0) 85; Cincinnati (1-1) 80; Appalachian State (1-1) 50; Air Force (2-0) 48; Kansas State (2-0) 46; Wisconsin (1-1) 43; Marshall (2-0) 40; Notre Dame (0-2) 35; Mississippi State (2-0) 31; Washington State (2-0) 29; Houston (1-1) 25; Texas Tech (2-0) 24; Oregon State (2-0) 24; Minnesota (2-0) 23; TCU (2-0) 18; Auburn (2-0) 16; North Carolina (3-0) 10; Syracuse (2-0) 7; Washington (2-0) 6; Iowa State (2-0) 4; UCLA (2-0) 4.