A&M drops to 22nd, 24th

Texas A&M fell to 24th in the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll and 22nd in the USA Today/coaches poll after Saturday’s 17-14 loss to Appalachian State.

A&M had been ranked sixth in both polls until Saturday’s loss.

Miami (2-0), which is ranked 13th by both polls, will play at Kyle Field at 8 p.m. this Saturday.

AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 10, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Georgia (53) 2-0 1561 2

2. Alabama (9) 2-0 1496 1

3. Ohio St. (1) 2-0 1475 3

4. Michigan 2-0 1359 4

5. Clemson 2-0 1285 5

6. Oklahoma 2-0 1209 7

7. Southern Cal 2-0 1139 10

8. Oklahoma St. 2-0 1004 11

9. Kentucky 2-0 992 20

10. Arkansas 2-0 938 16

11. Michigan St. 2-0 902 14

12. BYU 2-0 880 21

13. Miami 2-0 772 15

14. Utah 1-1 673 13

15. Tennessee 2-0 658 24

16. NC State 2-0 623 18

17. Baylor 1-1 562 9

18. Florida 1-1 484 12

19. Wake Forest 2-0 449 23

20. Mississippi 2-0 411 22

21. Texas 1-1 276 -

22. Penn St. 2-0 271 -

23. Pittsburgh 1-1 160 17

24. Texas A&M 1-1 145 6

25. Oregon 1-1 89 -

Others receiving votes: Marshall 85, Appalachian St. 80, Cincinnati 80, Kansas St. 77, North Carolina 71, Mississippi St. 43, Oregon St. 42, Florida St. 42, Minnesota 37, Washington St. 30, Notre Dame 23, Air Force 19, Texas Tech 17, Wisconsin 7, Auburn 4, Iowa St. 4, Purdue 1.

USA Today/coaches poll

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team's records THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week's poll and first-place votes received.

Record Pts Pvs

1. Alabama (39) 2-0 1592 1

2. Georgia (25) 2-0 1574 2

3. Ohio State (1) 2-0 1514 3

4. Clemson 2-0 1387 4

5. Michigan 2-0 1370 5

6. Oklahoma 2-0 1253 7

7. Oklahoma State 2-0 1137 10

8. Southern California 2-0 1133 12

9. Michigan State 2-0 1026 11

10. Kentucky 2-0 901 20

11. Arkansas 2-0 857 17

12. North Carolina State 2-0 816 13

13. Miami 2-0 805 16

14. Brigham Young 2-0 739 25

15. Utah 1-1 673 15

16. Tennessee 2-0 556 26

17. Mississippi 2-0 552 23

18. Wake Forest 2-0 540 21

19. Baylor 1-1 531 8

20. Texas 1-1 306 22

21. Florida 1-1 297 19

22. Texas A&M 1-1 285 6

23. Penn State 2-0 279 27

24. Oregon 1-1 197 24

25. Pittsburgh 1-1 157 14

Dropped Out: No. 9 Notre Dame (0-2); No. 18 Wisconsin (1-1).

Others receiving votes: Florida State (2-0) 85; Cincinnati (1-1) 80; Appalachian State (1-1) 50; Air Force (2-0) 48; Kansas State (2-0) 46; Wisconsin (1-1) 43; Marshall (2-0) 40; Notre Dame (0-2) 35; Mississippi State (2-0) 31; Washington State (2-0) 29; Houston (1-1) 25; Texas Tech (2-0) 24; Oregon State (2-0) 24; Minnesota (2-0) 23; TCU (2-0) 18; Auburn (2-0) 16; North Carolina (3-0) 10; Syracuse (2-0) 7; Washington (2-0) 6; Iowa State (2-0) 4; UCLA (2-0) 4.