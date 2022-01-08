'A hell of a year': GOP eyes big 2022, but weaknesses remain

“We have to do more, and we want it to be faster,” said Stacey Abrams, a Democrat making her second bid for Georgia governor.

At the same time, top national Republicans, including South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, his party’s only Black senator, are leading a national GOP effort to prioritize electing more women and candidates of color to state-level offices.

“The winning formula is getting people who are from Main Street,” said Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer, head of the House Republican campaign arm.

Some Democrats insist there is cause for optimism. The pandemic, the economy and inflation aside, no issue may be bigger than a looming Supreme Court decision on abortion rights. The conservative-leaning court will weigh whether to weaken or even overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, which legalized abortion nationwide.

Democrats are hopeful that a major shift on the politically charged case would help rally suburban women — voters who lifted the party during the 2018 midterms.

“We are the tortoise and they are the hare,” said New York Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, head of the House Democratic campaign arm.