A growing number of Texas Republicans want a fourth special session to pass COVID-19 vaccine mandate ban

Another Abbott priority — increasing the penalty for illegal voting — also did not pass in the last special session. The governor called for the stiffer penalty weeks after he signed into law a bill that reduced it. Shortly after the Legislature adjourned the third special session, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, the Republican leader of the state Senate, pushed for another session to focus on that as well as passing an election audit bill.

In September, President Donald Trump, who won Texas in 2020, called for a “Forensic Audit of the 2020 Election” in the state. Abbott resisted adding the item to the special session agenda and instead backed a more narrow review of the 2020 election by the secretary of state’s office, which announced it was conducting a “full forensic audit” in four of the state’s biggest counties. There has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud in Texas in 2020. And earlier this year, an official in the secretary of state’s office called the 2020 election in Texas “smooth and secure."

Meanwhile, House Speaker Dade Phelan, the Beaumont Republican who heads the lower chamber, has not weighed in on whether he supports a fourth session, saying through a spokesperson that the decision to convene a special session is up to Abbott.