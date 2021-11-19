A defining image: Rittenhouse nearly crumbles out of picture

NEW YORK — As the last of five “not guilty” verdicts were read aloud Friday, Kyle Rittenhouse shook with sobs and collapsed, nearly falling out of sight of the television camera fixed on him in a Wisconsin courtroom.

It was instantly the defining image of the 18-year-old's murder trial, which became such a subject of passionate debate about guns and justice that major broadcast and cable news networks set aside regular programming to reveal the jury's decision.

There was no shortage of strong opinions in the verdict's wake.

“I knew this case was big,” Rittenhouse's lawyer, Mark Richards, said after the trial during a news conference carried live by the cable networks. “I never knew it was going to be this big.”

Rittenhouse's shooting of three people, including two he killed, during protests over racial injustice in Kenosha made him either a vigilante who was out to make trouble or a young man who defended himself from a mob, depending upon an observer's perspective.

Following the verdict, some commentators sought to separate that debate from the mechanics of the trial.