A Cinderella-like Story

Dear Annie: I was an unwanted, unloved child — a third girl with a brother three years younger than me. My oldest sister, who is 10 years my senior, was born in an earlier marriage. She lived with her maternal grandmother until she was about 12, and her grandmother gave her anything she wanted. Then she came to live with the “new” family when my mother had been remarried for a year.

All of these children were my mother’s “darlings.” I was marginalized and expected to take care of everyone else. My mother — and I found this out gradually — had been calling my classmates’ parents in school, giving bad reports about me. The result was that I never had any friends. She continued doing this throughout my life, calling neighbors, people I worked for, even college professors.

After I began to discover all of this, I confronted my mother. I also could no longer block out of my mind that the way I had been treated in my family was abusive and dehumanizing.

My family’s response was to intensify the abuse. A psychologist stated that she believed there was “pathological jealousy” motivating the behavior.

I ended up moving and had no contact for a long time. All of this has left me with a lot of scars but no answers. I have read articles about parental rejection and cases where one child is ostracized and mistreated. But these are not giving me answers.

In my late 60s, I am considering trying to find a qualified counselor. I have tried to write my entire story since it is so complex, but I get to a certain point and I can’t stand to think about it. Should I continue? — Black Sheep

Dear Black Sheep: I am sorry that you have suffered so much trauma. It sounds like a modern-day Cinderella story. Yes, I’m sure your therapist was correct in identifying their jealousy of you. Now that you know the why, you can see how unhappy they must be.

My hope is that you found, or will find, your Prince Charming and will be able to put the past in the past. You sound like an amazing person, and I would encourage you to keep looking for a qualified counselor.

As for writing your story, this can be helpful in recovery. If it becomes overwhelming, reach out to friends for support.