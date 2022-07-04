9 BV baseball players earn all-state honors

Mumford senior second baseman Jonathan Falcon, who led the Mustangs to the regional finals, was a second-team pick on the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association’s Class 2A all-state baseball team.

Falcon was among nine Brazos Valley players earning all-state honors. Falcon batted .400 with 24 runs batted for the Mustangs who ended the school’s best season with back-to-back one-run losses to top-ranked Shiner.

Centerville senior third baseman Sully Hill was a third-team pick in 2A. Hill batted .380 with 43 RBIs in leading the Tigers to the Region III finals where their best playoff run ended against Garrison.

Brenham’s Mason Lampe was the only Brazos Valley player to earn first-team honors. The senior third baseman batted .376 and had 45 RBIs to lead the Cubs to the 5A regional semifinals.

Madisonville junior pitcher Rayce Hudson and senior catcher Cody Borgfeld were third-team picks in Class 4A. Hudson was 7-1, while Borgfeld batted .420 while throwing out 15 runners and picking off three more.

Caldwell senior second baseman Ian Reyes and Cameron junior third baseman Landen Green earned second-team honors in Class 3A, while Franklin sophomore first baseman Cort Lowery and Cameron junior second baseman Ryan Host were on the third team. Green batted .364 with 22 stolen bases and Lowry batted .369 with 31 RBIs.