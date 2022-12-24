 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Eagle is partnering with Bryan Texas Utilities who is sponsoring 1,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

9 Bedroom Home in College Station - $7,200

  • Updated
9 Bedroom Home in College Station - $7,200

AUGUST 2023 PRE-LEASE! 7 bedroom, 7.5 bath home with a 2 bedroom CASITA in Southside Historic District!!!! Just a short distance from Texas A&M University, this property features oversized bedrooms, spacious living area, open concept floor plan with quartz counter tops throughout, and much more! Centrally located right by campus and a short drive to everything in B/CS!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert