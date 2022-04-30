LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! YOU WILL WANT TO OWN THIS 7 bedroom, 7.5 bath home with a 2 bedroom CASITA in Southside Historic District!!!! Just a short distance from Texas A&M University, this property features oversized bedrooms, spacious living area, open concept floor plan with quartz counter tops throughout, and much more! Centrally located right by campus and a short drive to everything in B/CS! Seller pays lawn care. All refrigerators, washers and dryers will convey. The home is currently leased for $5300 through July 2022. It is preleased starting in August 2022 through July 2023 for $6750. *Pictures of the inside are from a home with similar finish out.
9 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,195,000
