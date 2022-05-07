 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

9 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,095,000

  • Updated
9 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,095,000

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! YOU WILL WANT TO OWN THIS 7 bedroom, 7.5 bath home with a 2 bedroom CASITA in Southside Historic District!!!! Just a short distance from Texas A&M University, this property features oversized bedrooms, spacious living area, open concept floor plan with quartz counter tops throughout, and much more! Centrally located right by campus and a short drive to everything in B/CS! Seller pays lawn care. All refrigerators, washers and dryers will convey. The home is currently leased for $5300 through July 2022. It is preleased starting in August 2022 through July 2023 for $6750. *Pictures of the inside are from a home with similar finish out.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Grizzlies' top defender Dillon Brooks ejected for Flagrant 2

Grizzlies' top defender Dillon Brooks ejected for Flagrant 2

Memphis forward Dillon Brooks has been ejected for a hard foul on Warriors guard Gary Payton in the opening minutes of Game 2 in their Western Conference semifinal. Brooks started Tuesday night’s game missing his first three shots after going 3 of 13 in Game 1. Brooks said after shootaround earlier Tuesday that he knew Memphis likely would’ve won the opener if he shot better. He chased down Payton as the guard went for a layup and caught him with his arm. Payton went down and immediately grabbed at his left arm. Officials reviewed the play and quickly ruled it a Flagrant 2

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert