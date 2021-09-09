9/11 remembrance and statue dedication ceremony to be held Saturday

The Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial Board is dedicating statues of a firefighter, police officer and special operations soldier on Saturday at College Station’s Veterans Park.

The three statues will accompany the steel relic from the World Trade Centers that is on the Lynn Stuart Pathway military history trail. The event aligns with the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Lacey Lively, Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial chief information officer, said that the firefighter and police officer were made in the likeness of local first responders Lt. Greg Pickard and Brazos County constable Brian Bachmann. Pickard was one of two firefighters who died during the Knights of Columbus Hall fire in February 2013. Bachmann was fatally shot by a man when serving eviction papers at a home near Texas A&M in 2012.

Lively said the soldier is supposed to represent all who serve in all branches of the military special forces.