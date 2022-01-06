83-year-old BCS Habitat for Humanity volunteer logs over 400 hours in less than two years

He said even though he was discharged, he was grateful because at the time many of the soldiers were being sent to Vietnam to fight in the war.

“At that time so many people were being sent to Vietnam but the good Lord blessed me, I felt blessed and I still do because I didn’t have to go over there because so many people were going and not coming back,” he said.

He is originally from Boerne and has three children, Darien, Karen and Katherine. When he isn’t volunteering, he is at home caring for his dogs and cats and watching baseball when he can, and enjoying life's little things.

“I don’t eat as good as I should, I prefer donuts and Dr.Pepper, and in the evenings sometimes I drink Michelob Ultra,” he said.

When he was younger he struggled with smoking and drinking, but once he picked up jogging and walking, he was able to cut back on the alcohol and quit smoking, he said. He is grateful to be where he is today and still help others as much as he can, he said.