7 Bedroom Home in College Station - $799,900

Beautiful 7 bedroom, 7.5 bathroom home in an unbeatable location! Just a short distance from Texas A&M University, this property features huge bedrooms and spacious living areas, open concept floor plan with granite counter tops throughout, 2 refrigerators, 2 sets of washer / dryers and much more! Centrally located right by campus and a short drive to everything in B/CS! Currently leased through July 2022 at $4200. Prelease amount for 2021-2022 will be $5250/month.