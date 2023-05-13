LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! YOU WILL WANT TO OWN THIS AMAZING HOME in College Vista!!!! Just a short distance from Texas A&M University, this property features oversized bedrooms, spacious living area, open concept floor plan with quartz counter tops throughout, and much more! Centrally located right by campus and a short drive to everything in B/CS! Seller pays lawn care. All refrigerators, washers and dryers will convey. Home is currently leased for the 2022-2023 school year. Currently working on pre-leasing for the 2023-2024 school year at $4000.