PRE LEASING FOR AUSUST 2023! Beautiful brand new home with an unbeatable location! Just a short distance from Texas A&M University. This property features huge bedrooms and spacious living areas, open concept floor plan with grantite counter tops throughout and much more! Centrally located right by campus and a short drive to everything in B/CS!
7 Bedroom Home in College Station - $3,500
-
- Updated
